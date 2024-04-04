HC Refuses Interfere in ECI’s Order on Distribution of Pensions

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has refused to interfere in the Election Commission of India’s direction to impose a ban on involving village/ward volunteers for distribution of social security pensions at the doorsteps of the people in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao held a hearing on a PIL filed to challenge the ban imposed on distribution of pensions to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps by the volunteers and dismissed the plea.

The court observed that except in Andhra Pradesh, there was no such a practice of distribution of pensions at the doorsteps of the people in the entire country. However, it appreciated the practise of delivering welfare schemes at the doorsteps of the people in the state.

The counsel for ECI submitted to the court that alternative arrangements were made for distribution of pensions wherein the differently-abled and the sick get the amount at their doorsteps during April, May and June.