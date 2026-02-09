HC Orders Freezing of ₹10 Cr Assets Belonging To Humayun Kabir’s Relatives In NDPS Case

Berhampore: Police freezed huge properties worth more than rupees Ten crores from the suspended TMC mla and the chairman of Janata Unnayan party Humayun Kabir's,daughter’s father in law from Lalgola, Murshidabad at the order of the high court under NDPS act on Monday. Sources said that the honorable high court ordered to freeze 19 bank accounts, 2 cars and 15 houses, school, properties worth rupees ten crores seventy three lakhs seventy five thousands( 10,73,75) from One Sariful Islam and his brother Ziaul Islam from Lalgola, Murshidabad. It may be mentioned that both accused under Narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances act 1985 ( NDPS case in march 2025) are close relatives ( his daughters father in law and his brother) of the controversial suspended Bharatpur TMC mla Humayun Kabir who recently founded Janata Unnayan party and called for Babri masjid Foundation in Murshidabad . police sources said after obtained the high court order a high level police team led by the SDPO Bhagwangola Biman Hazra freezed such ten properties, houses including one English medium school and barricaded and placated high court freezer notice boards also. Tension mounted at Krishnapur area in Lalgola,but no one dared to resist police during freezer time . Humayun Kabir said " ruling Trinamul congress failed to combat me politically and now they are trying hard to malign my daughter,s family members image, however they will be combat in leagal way in the High court. very soon. "