HC Orders ASI to Complete Whitewashing of Jama Masjid in Sambhal Within a Week

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake and complete the whitewashing of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, within one week. This order follows a petition highlighting the deteriorating condition of the mosque, urging its restoration.

The Jama Masjid, a significant historical monument, has been under the ASI’s care due to its cultural importance. The petition, filed by local residents and conservationists, argued that the mosque had been neglected for years, leading to the accumulation of dirt and grime, which affected its overall appearance and structural integrity.

The court, in its ruling, stressed the urgency of the matter, directing the ASI to complete the whitewashing work with necessary care, adhering to the preservation standards for such important historical sites. The ASI was also reminded of its responsibility in maintaining the mosque's safety and upkeep.

In a significant part of the hearing, the court addressed a related issue regarding a 1927 agreement between the government and the mosque committee. The court remarked, "Hawa mei behes nahi hoti hai. Advocate General is here, ask him to give notice to the masjid committee (that the 1927 agreement is cancelled). All the obligations of the erstwhile government are now on this government under the agreement. The ASI has to say that the masjid committee has violated the agreement… both ASI and state counsels are there in the court and they have not served any notice stating that the masjid committee has violated the agreement."

This statement emphasized that the obligations under the agreement now fall on the current government and that necessary legal notices should be issued to the mosque committee for their violation of the terms.

The local community has welcomed the court’s decision, with expectations that the restoration work will preserve the mosque’s cultural and historical significance while providing a cleaner environment for worshippers.