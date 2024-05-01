HC Issued Notices to Malla Reddy in Election Petition

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to former minister and Medchal MLA Ch. Malla Reddy in an election petition filed against his election.

Justice J. Srinivas Rao issued the notices to Malla Reddy and other contesting candidates from Medchal Assembly constituency and the returning officer during the election, while dealing with a petition filed by Thotakura Vajresh Yadav, who contested on the Congress ticket from the same constituency and lost out to Malla Reddy.

Siddarth Pogula, the counsel for the election petitioner, argued before the court that Malla Reddy has filed false information in the election affidavit before the returning officer and declared some land at Suraram village as belonging to him, even though the records show the land as government land and nala land in Dharani portal. He also gave misinformation about his age and bank deposits of Hindu Undivided Family ( HUF).

Further, the counsel brought to the notice of the court that Malla Reddy, who is the head of the HUF, wrote nil in the column, where he was supposed to mention the details of his bank accounts and deposits with financial institutions and others.

Without having the bank account, the counsel wondered how he was filing IT returns and conducting other financial transactions.

Based on evidence submitted to the court to support his arguments, the court issued notices to Malla Reddy directing him to file his response by June 14.

In another election petition filed by Kommuri Pratap Reddy against the election of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, the BRS MLA from Jangaon Assembly constituency, the Telangana High Court has issued notices to Rajeshwar Reddy.