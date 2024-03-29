HC Fumes at Appointment of Non-teaching Staff as Principals of Govt Junior Colleges

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court asked the state government as to how librarians and physical directors could be appointed as principals in government junior colleges, and summoned the school education principal secretary to appear before it in person in the next hearing posted on April 1.

A division bench comprising Justices Guhanathan Narendar and Nenupalli Harinath held a hearing here on Thursday and found fault with the GO 76 regarding appointments and questioned the principal secretary as to how non-teaching staff could be appointed as principals.

The court opined that if they was some lenient view on the issue, there might be a chance even to appoint sweepers as principals and observed the civil society would not accept such kind of activities.

The court suspended the stay order issued by a single judge on implementation of proceedings issued by the commissioner of Intermediate education, promoting 197 lecturers as principals of government junior colleges.