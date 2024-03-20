HC Dismisses Criminal Petition of KCR Kin

Hyderabad: Justice K. Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the criminal petition filed by Kalvakuntla Kanna Rao (Tejeshwar Rao), nephew of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, seeking a direction to quash the FIR registered against him for alleged attempt to murder and encroachment.

Adibatla police registered the FIR against Kanna Rao and several others on March 3, on a complaint filed by Bandoju Srinivas, director of OSR projects, who complained that they threatened him and damaged his property to forcibly occupy his land measuring 1.24 guntas near Adibatla.

The court was not inclined to give any relief to Rao and rejected his prayer to quash the FIR.

Meanwhile, the court also dismissed two other criminal petitions filed by Jakkidi Surender Reddy and Jakkidi Harinath, who are accused in the same FIR.