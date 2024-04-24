HC Directs Inclusion Of Dalit Tonsure Victims As Respondents

The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued directions to include the victims in the Dalit tonsure case as respondents and posted the next hearing in the case to May 1.

A single judge bench headed by Justice A. Venkata Ravindra Babu held hearing here on Tuesday on a batch of petitions filed by the MLC Thota Trimurthulu and eight others challenging the order issued by the Visakhapatnam SC and ST special court imposing 18 months jail term. The victims are from the Dalit community.

The lawyers representing the Dalit victims, Sarath Chandra and N. Ashwani Kumar, submitted to the court that the victims in the case were not made as respondents as per provisions of the SC, ST Act. Accordingly, the court agreed with them and adjourned the hearing.