Top
Home » Nation

HC Directs Centre to Submit Details on Visakha Steel Plant

Nation
DC Correspondent
3 April 2024 8:18 PM GMT
HC Directs Centre to Submit Details on Visakha Steel Plant
x
AP High Court. (Representational Image: DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Centre to give details on the steps taken by it pertaining to the letter written by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asking it to work out alternative measures instead of privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant.

A division bench comprising justices Akula Venkata Sesha Sai and Nyapathy Vijay held a hearing here on Wednesday. The court opined that it was inappropriate on the part of the Centre for failing to respond to the letter written by the Chief Minister. The court asked the Centre under what Act, it was going to privatise the VSP and whether the employees of the VSP, state government and stakeholders were consulted.

The court directed the Centre to file an affidavit with all details on the issue.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
High Court Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Special News YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visakha Steel Plant 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X