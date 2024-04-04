HC Directs Centre to Submit Details on Visakha Steel Plant

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Centre to give details on the steps taken by it pertaining to the letter written by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asking it to work out alternative measures instead of privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant.

A division bench comprising justices Akula Venkata Sesha Sai and Nyapathy Vijay held a hearing here on Wednesday. The court opined that it was inappropriate on the part of the Centre for failing to respond to the letter written by the Chief Minister. The court asked the Centre under what Act, it was going to privatise the VSP and whether the employees of the VSP, state government and stakeholders were consulted.

The court directed the Centre to file an affidavit with all details on the issue.