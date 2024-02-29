HC Calls For Environment Assessment Report

Hyderabad: The two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the TS Pollution Control Board (PCB) environmental engineer (EE) to submit an assessment report related to NGS White Cements AP Private Ltd. The bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar made the order in a writ plea challenging a public notice for the purpose of a public hearing relating to the setting up of a standalone grinding unit led by Banothu Shiva and others. The petitioners challenged the EE’s notice to conduct an environmental public hearing for setting up a standalone grinding unit for the production of 72,000 tonnes per annum white cement at Thanda Pedaveedu village, Mattampally mandal in Suryapet district. It is the case of the petitioners that they and their forefathers belong to the Scheduled Tribes communities and have been forest dwellers for over two centuries. They apprehended that the consequences of the public hearing would result in irreparable loss to their agricultural land and that the villagers would suffer irreparable loss to agricultural activities, flora, and fauna. The bench accordingly called for an assessment report.

HC directs endowments dept to verify temple claim

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the management of Sri Sri Sri Swayambhu Kalyana Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy and Anjaneya Swamy temple to submit a fresh application for reconstruction of the temple at Wanaparthy. It is the case of the petitioner, the temple trust that the Wanaparthy station house officer (SHO) was interfering in a civil dispute between the temple trust and a local resident, Rumandla Shivaleela. It was the case of the trust that the local resident had filed a false complaint claiming the land in question at Amadabakula village, Kothakota mandal in Wanaparthy district. The trustee also complained that the police were preventing devotees from visiting the temple. The judge required the endowments authorities to examine the existence of the ancient temple as contended and to act in accordance with law on the basis of such inquiry.

Sri Shiva Mahadevi Swamy temple’s festival panel challenged

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday entertained the writ plea complaining about the constitution of the festival committee (FC) of the Sri Shiva Mahadevi Swamy temple. The judge wanted the commissioner of endowments to respond qua the powers of the state government in constituting the FC for the temple at Lingojigudem village, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The judge issued notice in a writ petition filed by E. Satyanarayana contending inter alia that the constitution of the FC was illegal. It was also contended that the exercise of power was contrary to the Telangana Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Appointment of Trustee Rules and the provisions of Telangana Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act. The appointment of Bandameedi Yellaiah and three others, it said, was illegal. The judge posted the matter for the response of the endowments department to March 3.

HC takes up no-trust motion in Bandlaguda municipality

The no-confidence motion against the chairperson of Bandlaguda Jagir municipal corporation was up for judicial scrutiny in a writ petition before the Telangana High Court. Maddela Latha filed the writ plea questioning the inaction of the collector on the notice for the purpose of convening a meeting for moving a motion of no-confidence against the chairperson. Latha contended that the statutory notice was indicating the intention to move a motion expressing want of confidence in the chairperson. It was also contended by the petitioner that the district collector had not taken steps required to convene the meeting as requisitioned in accordance with the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 and Rules. In view of the same, the court directed the respondent authorities to consider the petitioner’s notice in Form-I and check the signature of the members by acting in accordance with the law.

HC cancels bail in Pocso case

Justice Radha Rani of the Telangana High Court cancelled bail in a Pocso case granted to the principal accused. The case of the prosecution against Perugu Raju was that he committed the offence of rape under the pretext of marriage in Kogivai village, Hanamkonda district. The judge was dealing with a criminal petition for cancellation of bail granted by the special sessions judge for trial of cases under Pocso Act, Hanamkonda. Justice Rani noticed an anomaly in the matter when the court granting bail recorded a finding that the statement of the victim was recorded when the victim was already dead on the said date. It was the case of the petitioner that after the grant of bail, the principal accused continued to threaten the family members of the deceased. They said that complaints to the police went in vain. It was the case of the public prosecutor that the complaint of threat by the accused was lacking in evidence and therefore was closed.



