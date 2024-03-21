Hasthinapuram Corporator Banothu Sujatha Naik Joins Congress

Hyderabad: Hasthinapuram corporator Banothu Sujatha Naik joined the Congress in the presence of AICC TS in-charge Deepa Das Munsi at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao were present at the event.



Sujatha Naik was accompanied by Iswaramma Yadav, former chairman of the Karmanghat Anjanna temple, All India Rashtra Gowda Sangham president Kurella Vemulaiah Goud, former Hanuman temple director Chegoni Ashok Goud and former market committee director Kotagiri Srinivas Goud.





Bandlaguda: 16 BRS Backs No Confidence Motion against Mayor Mahendar Goud



Hyderabad: Sixteen BRS corporators of the Bandlaguda Municipal Corporation have backed a no-confidence motion against party mayor Burra Mahender Goud. The 22-member council has an effective strength of 21, with one corporators having died.



“We will soon hold an election and elect Latha Prem Goud as mayor,” said a corporator. The process of voting out Mahender Goud had gone on for 72 days.



Another corporator said that 16 BRS corporators were yet to decide if they would remain with the party or defect. The Bandlaguda Municipal Corporation is a major urban local body in the Rajendranagar constituency; local MLA T. Prakash Goud had recently met Chief Minister A. Reventh Reddy.









