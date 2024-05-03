'Hassan MP Raped Me,' Victim To Sit

Bengaluru: A 44-year-old woman rape on her allegedly by Janata Dal Secular (JDS) Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna at MP Quarters in Hassan town of Karnataka in 2021 and also accused Prajwal of intimidation to her.

In a complaint on Wednesday to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigating alleged sexual exploitation allegedly by Prajwal and she stated that she feared for her life earlier owing to intimidation from Hassan MP. Now that SIT has been probing the allegations against the MP, she has come forward to lodge a complaint against the JDS MP.



The victim stated that she had approached Prajwal for availing hostel for Backward Class students and then the MP had asked to wait for him in a room in the upstairs of the MP Quarters. By then, a woman was inside the room and after she left.



The victim alleged that Prajwal on entering the room dragged her and locked the room from inside. He forced to strip and raped before shooting the incident on his mobile phone.



She alleged that Prajwal pulled out a revolver and threatened to kill her husband if she resisted. She said she succumbed to pressure from Prajwal and accused the Hassan MP of threatening her that he would circulate the video of hers if she revealed to others about the incident which took place in his room at MP Quarters.



Even after the alleged rape, the victim accused Prajwal of harassing her by making frequent video calls on his mobile phone and asked her to strip before the camera.

