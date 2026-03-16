Haryana Tells SC It Won’t Prosecute Ashoka Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

The Haryana government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has decided to show one-time magnanimity and close the issue against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was booked for social media posts on Operation Sindoor.Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Haryana, told a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that they have not granted sanction to prosecute professor Mahmudabad.

"Showing one-time magnanimity, we have closed the issue and have refused to grant sanction," Raju told the bench.

The bench noted that since the state has not granted sanction to prosecute Mahmudabad, the proceedings pending before the trial court concerned would stand closed.

On January 6 , the top court extended its order restraining the trial court from taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Haryana SIT in the FIR against Mahmudabad.

The apex court had passed the order after Raju informed it that though chargesheet was filed in August 2025, no sanction was given by the Haryana government so far.

Haryana Police had arrested Mahmudabad on May 18 after two FIRs were registered against him.

His contentious social media posts on Operation Sindoor, it was alleged, endangered the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The two FIRs -- one based on a complaint by the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch -- were lodged by Rai police in Sonipat district.

He was booked under BNS sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty or unity and integrity of India), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 79 (deliberate actions aimed at insulting the modesty of a woman) and 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

Several political parties and academicians had condemned the arrest.