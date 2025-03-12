Haryana Municipal Election Results to be Declared Today

In addition to the general municipal elections, bypolls were conducted for the president positions in the Municipal Council of Sohna (Gurugram), Municipal Committee of Assandh (Karnal), and Municipal Committee of Ismailabad (Kurukshetra).

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which consists of 36 wards, is among the key areas where counting is taking place. Karan Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, stated that all necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth counting process. He mentioned that the mayoral votes would be counted first, followed by the ward member votes. Goel also assured that security forces have been deployed to maintain law and order during the process.

In Sirsa, DSP Vikas Krishan Yadav confirmed that over 600 officials had been deployed for the counting process, and that the second round of counting was already in progress. Security measures have been heightened to ensure the safety and smooth flow of proceedings.

The election results in these districts are expected to provide crucial insights into the political landscape of Haryana, with both major parties vying for control of municipal bodies. The counting process is being monitored closely, and authorities are ensuring transparency and security to avoid any untoward incidents.