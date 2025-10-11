IPS Officer's Suicide: Rohtak SP Transferred

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Saturday transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, days after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence, officials said.According to an official order, IPS officer Surinder Singh Bhoria has been appointed as the new Rohtak SP, and the posting order of Bijarniya will be issued separately.

The action follows pressure built by the family members of Kumar, seeking action against the officers named in a 'final note' left behind by the deceased, in which he accused eight senior cops, including Bijarniya and Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11 residence here on Tuesday.

In his 'final note', Kumar alleged, "Shatrujeet Kapur, DGP, Haryana, continues to harass me by instigating Narendra Bijarniya, SP, Rohtak, to malign my name and reputation by his actions and inactions by not acting on specific reports sent by me to the DGP against Bijarniya, which emboldened him to malign my reputation, make ultra vires orders, etc."

In her complaint to Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, Kumar's wife and IAS officer Amneet Kumar sought an FIR to be lodged against the Haryana DGP (Kapur) and the Rohtak SP (Bijarniya) under Section 108 of the BNS (abetment to suicide), and relevant provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, demanding their immediate arrest.

The family members of Kumar are yet to give their consent for conducting his autopsy, even as the authorities shifted his body to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) from the Government Multi-speciality Hospital in Sector 16 on Saturday.

The Haryana government is trying to pacify the family to agree for the post-mortem and cremation, sources said.

Kumar was recently posted as the IG of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria.

A liquor contractor in Rohtak recently lodged a complaint against a head constable, alleging that the latter demanded a bribe from him in the name of Kumar.

The head constable, Sushil Kumar, is presently in judicial custody after his arrest by Rohtak police on bribery charges.

Police registered the case based on the complaint lodged by the liquor contractor, who alleged that the head constable sought a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in the deceased officer's name (when he was posted there).