Haryana BJP MLAs meet to elect state legislature party leader

Panchkula: Newly elected Haryana BJP MLAs are meeting at the party office here on Wednesday to elect the state legislature party leader. Some of the MLAs attending the meeting are Ram Kumar Gautam, Shruti Choudhary, Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar, Mool Chand Sharma, Arvind Sharma and Devender Attri.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the meeting as central observers for the election of the state legislature party leader. The MLAs will elect the state legislature party leader in the meeting.

Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March, was the BJP's chief ministerial face in the state assembly polls, and is likely to be the CM choice.

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the state. The oath taking ceremony will take place on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among those who will attend the oath-taking event.



