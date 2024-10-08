 Top
Haryana Election Results: Aftab Ahmed of Congress Wins From Nuh

DC Web Desk
8 Oct 2024 8:03 AM GMT
Haryana Election Results: Aftab Ahmed of Congress Wins From Nuh
Aftab Ahmed. (Photo: X)

The Election Commission of India declared the first result in Haryana Assembly elections.

The result for the Nuh assembly constituency was declared by the ECI. Aftab Ahmed of Congress won the seat with a majority of 46,963 votes over INLD's Tahir Hussai.
The Haryana state went to polls for 90 assembly seats on October 5 and the elections were held in single phase. Counting of votes in the State began at 8 am on Tuesday.


