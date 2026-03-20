Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

KOLKATA: In a big blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, pacer Harshit Rana was on Friday ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 owing to the ligament injury that he sustained during a warm-up match ahead of the recent T20 World Cup. The fast bowler suffered a ligament strain in his right knee during India's T20 World Cup warm-up game against South Africa, following which he underwent surgery, needing an extensive rehabilitation process.

"It is a big blow because Harshit Rana has been an integral part of this team for the last couple of seasons, also the championship season. Over the last year, he's really grown as a cricketer," KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar said, without giving a confirmed timeline for Rana's return to action. "We will always miss Harshit Rana, it's not easy to replace him."

The KKR team think tank is now considering a replacement for Rana with Navdeep Saini, Akash Madhwal, Simarjeet Singh, Sandeep Warrier and KM Asif having taken trials and are playing practice matches.

Asif and Warrier were called up for trials during KKR's first training session at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, while Simarjeet had impressed earlier in Mumbai during the first phase of the trials as head of scouting Biju George and deputy Manvinder Bisla oversaw the process.

Then on Thursday, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals pacer Madhwal and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru quick Saini joined the trials along with Simarjeet.

Nayar said they would make the announcement before the team departs for Mumbai to play their IPL 2026 opener against Mumbai Indians on March 29.

"Over the last few days, we've looked at a few bowlers, we've had to evaluate with the help of our leadership group as to who fits in and who can do that role to the best of their prowess."

"We're still evaluating that, but hopefully soon we'll identify someone who we feel can make a difference."

He further said they are awaiting a medical update from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru where Rana is undergoing rehab at the moment.

"Obviously Harshit is with the BCCI CoE... So once the Medical Team communicates to us, we'll let you know.

"But today (Friday) is our first practice game. We've got one more game on the March 23. So we try and make sure we evaluate whoever we are picking before we actually make that announcement. So it'll take a few more days, but most probably before we leave for Mumbai.

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana's injury has also disturbed KKR's plans ahead of the new season.

"Matheesha Pathirana, who has requested NOC to participate in IPL 2026, is yet to undergo the Physical Performance Test, as he is still undergoing rehabilitation to recover from injury sustained. He will undergo the tests upon completion of the recovery and rehabilitation programs," the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) later said in a release.

As far as Varun Chakravarthy's form is concerned, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane believed the break after the T20 World Cup will be good for the spinner, who went for plenty of runs in the mega event at home in February-March.