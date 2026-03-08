Harmony Foundation celebrates International Women’s Day with inspiring stories at St. Andrew’s College, Mumbai

The Harmony Foundation marked International Women’s Day on the eve of this event with inspiring stories held at St. Andrew’s College and at the Kalina campus of the University of Mumbai.

The event drew students, faculty, and distinguished guests to reflect on women’s empowerment and the urgent need to challenge gender inequalities.

It was marked by the inspiring presence of Dr. Ganesh Rakh, a compassionate gynecologist from Pune and President of the Medicare Hospital Foundation, who has been celebrating the birth of every girl child for years and transforming social attitudes across the country. Two other women crusaders, IPS Vinita Sahu and Dr. Shweli Kumar, also showcased the spirit of women’s empowerment.

Dr Rakh is widely known for his inspiring and monumental initiative of delivering baby girls free of charge for the last 15 years to combat female feticide and promote dignity for the girl child.

He began this initiative after noticing that many parents appeared disappointed or saddened when a baby girl was born, while celebrations often followed the birth of a boy.

Troubled by this mindset and the wider problem highlighted by the “Mulgi Vachava Abhiyan” (save girl child campaign), he decided to change the narrative. At his hospital in Pune, the staff celebrate the birth of every girl child with cake, music, and joyful announcements.

“The idea was to make families feel proud and happy instead of disappointed and to encourage society to value daughters equally,” said Dr Abraham Mathai, founder president of Harmony Foundation, a civil society, and former vice chairman of Maharashtra State Minority Commission. The campaign gained widespread attention and inspired many people to change their attitudes toward girl children. It became a powerful example of how small symbolic actions can transform social mindsets.

It was for this groundbreaking work in saving the girl child, the Harmony Foundation, felicitated him with the prestigious Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice 2025, as he truly exemplifies the spirit of a guardian of humanity.

Vinita Sahu, an Indian Police Service officer, a trailblazer in law enforcement known for her exemplary leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice and public service, shared her personal story, stealing the hearts of the audience.

She recalled a defining childhood moment when, at the age of four, she spotted a red beacon car from her balcony and asked her father if they could have one. Her father explained that such cars were reserved for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and IPS officers and that achieving such a position required immense hard work and dedication towards studies. Inspired, she set her sights on joining the civil services, and earning the affectionate title of “Collector Sahiba” even as a young girl. Her journey stood as a testament to the power of determination, resilience, and ambition.

Dr. Shweli Kumar, senior professor at TISS, Mumbai and an academician whose work focuses on gender, intersectional violence, and discrimination, spoke about feminist community mobilization and social policy.

Each guest stood as a powerful and motivational example of conviction and dedication, embodying the spirit of empowerment that International Women’s Day represents, Dr Mathai said in a statement.

Highlighting the progress and the persistent challenges faced by women in India, Dr Mathai recalled reading about the disturbing practice of naming girls Anchahi (“unwanted”) or Nakushi (“undesired”) in certain villages, underscoring the deep-rooted biases that deny girls their dignity. “In response, we created “Manchahi”, a short film meaning “wanted” or “chosen,” highlighting the challenges faced by women and affirmed that every girl deserves respect, equal value, and a life of dignity,” he said.

Dr. Mathai also emphasized that Women’s Day cannot be confined to a single day and that it is a continuous journey shaped by the choices “we make, the voices we amplify, and the injustices we refuse to ignore”.

The celebrations at both the institutions served as a call to action for students and society at large: to question outdated beliefs, to speak up against injustice, and to commit to building a fair and compassionate future.

The Harmony Foundation continues to support equality in society and believes that by carrying forward even a fraction of the dedication exemplified by those working for women’s empowerment, lasting change becomes possible—creating a society where every girl is truly “Manchahi”: wanted, valued, and celebrated.