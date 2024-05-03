Harish slams Revanth, throws resignation gauntlet again

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Friday said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s comments at a public meeting in Siddipet on Thursday were irrelevant and included lies. Addressing a press meet in Siddipet, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy was unable to digest Siddipet’s development and progress.

“Siddipet has won national and state awards. It was the BRS government that brought a medical college, police commissioner’s office, an IT hub, Rythu Bazaar and many other facilities and institutions here. Instead of saying BRS did nothing, Revanth should say what his government has done, if it did anything, for Siddipet,” Harish Rao said.

Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao said, had graduated from giving out promissory notes for getting votes in Assembly elections to taking oaths on the name of gods and trying to get votes in the Parliament elections. “This is just another new drama by Revanth. Instead of going round and round, let Revanth accept a direct deal,” he said.

“If the Six Guarantees and farm loan waiver are implemented, I will forward my resignation to the Speaker. If he cannot, then he should do the same, and we can give our letters for the time being to the Media Academy chairman who was appointed by Revanth Reddy,” he said.