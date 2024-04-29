Hyderabad: BRS MLA T. Harish Rao said the Congress government had failed to keep its promises after coming to power. Speaking at an event in support of BRS Medak candidate P. Venkatrami Reddy, he said the party would win the seat with a one-lakh margin.

While his opponents are seeking votes in the name of caste or religion Venkatrami Reddy was setting up a trust with Rs.100 crore. Elsewhere, BRS MLC L. Ramana said that suicides by handloom workers had started again and that the state government had failing to remove GST on handlooms as promised. He claimed that around 10,000 workers had lost their livelihood.

BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra said the people got swayed away by the promises of the Congress in the Assembly polls, but party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao’s bus yatra would turn things around.

BRS MLA G. Jagadish Reddy said the drought was not natural and had been thrust on the people due to the Congress government’s policies.