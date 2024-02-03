Harish Rao Challenges Congress on Election Promises

Hyderabad: BRS leader T Harish Rao has challenged the Congress to seek votes from the people in the Lok Sabha elections only after fulfilling the promised Six Guarantees.

Speaking at an extended meeting of party workers in Bhongir Assembly constituency, Harish Rao likened the defeat of the BRS in the Assembly elections to a speed bump for the party.

He listed the alleged Congress failures on delayed issuance of Group I declarations under the TS Public Service Commission and the failure to waive farmer loans. Harish Rao accused Congress leaders of making impractical promises during the Assembly election campaign to secure votes.

Harish Rao also condemned the Congress government for freezing funds allocated for the Dalit Bandhu scheme, that were previously deposited in the beneficiaries’ bank accounts by the BRS government. He pointed to delays in releasing welfare benefits, electricity supply shortages for farmers, and increased losses in electricity meters over the past two months.

Addressing the transfer of projects on the Krishna river to the Krishna River Management Board, Harish Rao said the previous BRS government had refrained from doing so. He criticized the Congress administration for entering into agreements with the Adani Group, something the BRS government had previously opposed.

Dismissive of allegations of collusion with the BJP, Harish Rao asserted that the BRS had had defeated BJP leaders in the recent elections and was the only party that could counter the BJP's influence in the state. He also contested the accuracy of Telangana's debt figures presented by the Congress government, alleging manipulation.