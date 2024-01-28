Hyderabad: Criticising the Congress government's alleged failure to fulfill their six guarantees promised during the Assembly elections, former minister T. Harish Rao said on Sunday that the electorate would deliver a stern rebuke to the party in the Lok Sabha elections. With local body elections on the horizon in six months, the electorate would hold the Congress accountable for its “failures,” he said.



Reflecting on the post-Assembly election scenario, Harish Rao told BRS activists and leaders from Medak Assembly constituency: "Whatever happens is for our good. After the Assembly elections, people have started thinking.



The Congress cheated people by giving them hope even though they knew that there were no funds.



He claimed that the Congress government in Karnataka had not implemented its promised Five Guarantees eight months. He said there was no free electricity, agricultural motors and transformers were getting damaged. This

had resulted in a resurgence of generator use.



He said the Medak Lok Sabha constituency was a strong ground for the BRS, where the party won six of the seven Assembly segments.











