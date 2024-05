Hyderabad: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday has posted Harish Kumar Gupta as the new DGP of Andhra Pradesh.



Harish Kumar Gupta, an IPS officer from 1992 batch, will assume his duties from 6.May.2024, the order said.



This comes after ECI's decision to transfer AP DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy on Sunday.