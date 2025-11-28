Haridwar Kumbh 2027 To Be Held From January 14 To April 20

DEHRADUN: Haridwar Kumbh 2027 will be held from January 14 to April 20, incorporating 10 holy baths (Shahi Snans). The schedule was finalised at a meeting of the All India Akhara Parishad (AIAP) with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Haridwar on Friday.

In his meeting with representatives of all 13 Akharas, the Chief Minister sought their suggestions and guidance for the successful organisation of the 2027 Kumbh. Dhami said that the traditions of the AIAP, along with the requirements and facilities for seers, would remain top priority in all decisions related to the Kumbh.

He added that organising a massive religious event like the Kumbh was impossible without the support, suggestions and blessings of the seer community. The government, he said, aims to make preparations for Kumbh 2027 more comprehensive, systematic and aligned with the expectations of the Akharas.

At the meeting, held for the first time on the banks of the Ganga, the AIAP seers finalised the duration and major dates for the Haridwar Kumbh, including the 10 Shahi Snans. The dates were later formally announced by Chief Minister Dhami.

Dhami said that all stakeholder departments, including the Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and the health and fire services, will ensure strong security arrangements during the Kumbh.

He added that preparations for crowd control, traffic management and emergency response are already underway. The state government, he said, will also seek the expertise of officers who have successfully organised previous Kumbh Melas.