Hyderabad: A paediatrician, Dr Geeta Rani Mishra, 32, died by suicide at her house in the Masab Tank area, following harassment by one Naveen Reddy, whom she had met over social media last year.

Building security guards informed the police that they had seen the two of them quarrel on the ground floor of the apartment on Monday. The duo continued their arguments on the fourth floor. When the guards went to inquire, the found Geeta dead and Naveen Reddy standing in the balcony.

The guards informed Dr Geeta’s husband Raj Rishi Mishra, a software professional, who was out of station. He rushed back home. The couple had married in 2018 and had no children.

Police said Naveen Reddy was harassing Dr Geeta and would intrude on her official meetings and threaten her against talking to other men.

The victim’s elder brother Udakanth Mishra informed the police that Dr Geeta had informed him of Naveen Reddy’s harassment.