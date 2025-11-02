Shah Bano’s Legal Heirs Move Court to Halt Release of Haq, Cite Hurt Sentiments

The legal heirs of Shah Bano Begum have approached the Indore High Court seeking an immediate stay on the release of the upcoming film Haq, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi.

Represented by Advocate Tousif Warsi, the petitioners allege that the film “hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community” and portrays Sharia law in a “misogynistic and misleading manner.” They have also claimed that the filmmakers did not obtain any legal rights or permissions from Shah Bano’s family before proceeding with the project.

The matter is expected to be heard shortly by the Indore High Court. The film’s producers are being represented by Hitesh Jain, Parinaam Law, and Ameet Naik of Naik & Naik.

Meanwhile, Haq—whose trailer has been receiving widespread attention—has ignited intense debate online. While progressive and secular voices have praised the film’s bold take on gender justice, conservative groups and religious hardliners have criticised it for allegedly distorting Islamic principles.