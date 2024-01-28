Hanuma Dhwaj Removal Sparks Political Uproar in Karnataka

Accusing the state government of engaging in appeasement politics by evicting Hanuma Dhwaj in Mandya, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai voiced concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka.Drawing parallels with the previous 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar, Bommai, speaking to reporters in Haveri on Sunday, asserted that the government orchestrated the removal of the flag through police officers.Pointing out the alarming rise in crime against women, Bommai criticized the lack of action taken despite numerous attacks. He noted a 30 percent increase in such crimes and emphasized that a 'Jungle Raj,' reminiscent of Bihar's past, is now evident in Karnataka. He asserted that the BJP is vehemently opposing the state government's actions.Speaking about the government-sponsored 'Shoshitara Jagruti Samavesha' in Chitradurga, Bommai questioned Chief Minister Siddramaiah's commitment to the oppressed and backward classes."Siddaramaiah, who ascended to the CM position twice with AHINDA as the foundation, has failed to deliver for these communities. The BJP government, on the other hand, ensured justice for the SC/ST by launching schemes that were previously criticized by Congress leaders as mere election stunts. Despite the criticism, our government increased reservations for these communities in education and employment," Bommai asserted.