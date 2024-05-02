Hand over phone-tapping case to CBI, demands Bandi

Hyderabad: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded the State government order a comprehensive probe into the phone-tapping episode and demanded that the government must furnish details about the case to the public.



“Since the case pertains to the internal security of the country, the State government should hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and if necessary, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) must also be involved. I will also submit whatever evidence I have with the CBI,” he said.

He alleged if the State government failed to hand over the case to the central agencies then it would be assumed that both the BRS and Congress were colluded with each other in the case.

Sanjay said the former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, who was a key accused in the phone-tapping case, was hiding in a house of one Ashok Rao in the US. Prabhakar Rao was frequently visiting Dubai from the US, he said, questioning why the State government was not initiating necessary steps to bring Prabhakar Rao to Hyderabad for his alleged involvement in the case.

“If Prabhakar Rao was brought to the city, then the activities carried out by BRS working president KT Rama Rao through phone-tapping would come to light. The State government is trying to weaken the case as the BRS and Congress were colluded with each other,” he said, adding both the parties were conspiring to defeat him in Karimnagar during the Lok Sabha elections.