Hampi Utsav 2024: Uniting Culture and Tradition in Three Days

Hosapete: The three-day Hampi Utsav 2024 concluded on Sunday, leaving a lasting impression with over 12 lakh enthusiastic participants who reveled in the diverse cultural, literary, traditional, and other engaging programs.

Housing, Wakf, and Minorities Welfare Minister and also Vijayanagara District In-charge B.Z Zameer Ahmed Khan likened the Hampi festival to a grand three-day state celebration.

He expressed his appreciation for the meticulously organized events and commended the dedication of officials, particularly under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner, thanking them for their excellent efforts.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan emphasized the inclusive nature of the festival, with no discrimination based on party affiliations. He praised the extensive arrangements made by the police department, contributing to the overall success and safety of the three-day extravaganza.

In a bid to support local businesses, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that hotel stalls across Hampi offered discounted meals, and the district administration would waive off the rent for these stalls based on their services.

Renowned Kannada film actor and director V Ravichandran, the guest on the concluding day, articulated the essence of celebrating festivals to foster happiness within families and bring friends together.

He underscored the significance of the Hampi festival in uniting the entire region, emphasizing its continuation as an annual tradition. Ravichandran expressed his admiration for the artistic legacy of Hampi.

Ravichandran expressed his belief that the Hampi festival serves as a platform to revive the glory of the Vijayanagara Empire and should continue to be an annual celebration.

Deputy Commissioner MS Divakara provided insight into the festival's broader purpose, highlighting its role in showcasing the state's rich art, literature, and culture. Cultural programs held on four platforms showcased the talents of local artists, providing them with increased exposure.

Deputy Commissioner Divakara detailed the diverse events, including Tungarati, Vasanta Vaibhava procession, cattle shows, sheep shows, millet exhibition, and an impressive flower show, further enhancing the festival's appeal and cultural richness.