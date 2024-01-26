Hampi Revamp: Tourists Embrace Tradition at Virupaksha Temple

In a move to infuse a spiritual vibe into the renowned tourist destination of Hampi in Vijayanagar district, the district administration has rolled out an innovative initiative.In an effort to bridge the gap between contemporary fashion and religious sanctity, Deputy Commissioner MS Diwakar along with Vijayanagara MLA HR Gaviappa engaged with devotees attired in Bermuda and jeans shorts, urging them to recognize Hampi not just as a tourist spot but as a sacred abode of Lord Virupaksha.The call was for tourists to don traditional garb as a mark of respect when seeking the deity's blessings.The DC personally provided dhotis and shawls to visitors, ensuring their entry into the temple echoed a sense of tradition and devotion. Addressing a long-standing public demand, the district administration initiated this initiative, emphasizing the importance of visitors donning appropriate attire to honor the sanctity of the temple.Deputy Commissioner MS Diwakar emphasized Hampi's dual identity as both a tourist hotspot and a spiritual center. He stated that there is no fixed fee for obtaining dhotis and shawls during darshan of the deity.Measures have been taken to digitize the process of issuing receipts for the sevas offered in the temple. This tech-savvy move aimed not only to streamline services but also to prevent possible revenue leakages and optimize funds for the temple's upkeep was inaugurated today. The DC issued the first digitized seva receipt to the MLA.Acknowledging the considerable footfall of devotees visiting Sri Virupaksha temple, the district administration took a security-oriented step by installing metal detectors on the temple premises.