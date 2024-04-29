Hall Tickets for TS EAPCET 2024 released: Here's how you can download

Hyderabad: The hall tickets for Agriculture and Pharmacy candidates who applied for the upcoming Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET), have been released and are available on the website.

JNTU on behalf of TSCHE will conduct the TS EAPCET annually for admissions into various professional courses. The TS EAPCET was earlier called the TS EAMCET.The EAPCET exams are to be conducted from May 7 to 11.-Go to TS EAPCET official website on your browser at eapcet.tsche.ac.in-Look for the Latest Updates section on the homepage and you will find the latest notification related to hall tickets, click o n it.-The site will ask for your Registration Number, Qualifying exam hall ticket number and Date of birth.-Once you submit all those your hall ticket will be displayed you can download and print it.Note: For candidates who cannot access hall ticket download link from the latest updates section, they can find the Download hall ticket (A & P) section under Online application section in the home page, from where they can easily download the hall ticket.