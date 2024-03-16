Half-day Schools in AP During SSC Exams

Visakhapatnam: In view of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, schools across Andhra Pradesh will operate as per modified timings from March 18, 2024 to April 23, 2024.

According to a notification issued by School Education commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, schools serving as SSC exam centres will operate for half a day during the afternoon from 1 pm to 5 pm.

All other government and private schools will operate from 7:45 am to 12:30 pm, according to Visakhapatnam district collector A. Mallikarjuna.

Further, schools designated as exam centres for AP Open School examinations will have to hold compensatory classes on public holidays within the specified period. Such classes, however, must not be held on religious festivals and national holidays, including Holi, Good Friday, Easter, Ugadi, Ramzan, Ambedkar Jayanthi and Sri Ramanavami.

In addition, the state government has decided to declare holidays from March 18 for schools holding classes from grades 9 to 12, which are regular SSC and open school examination centres.

The Visakhapatnam collector said in view of the prevailing hot weather conditions in the district, all schools must necessarily provide adequate drinking water.

Additionally, collector Mallikarjuna advised students to take precautions against sunburn and heat-related illnesses. He asked medical staff to remain available at schools for attending to any emergencies.