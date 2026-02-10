 Top
Halasuru Police Detain 18 Haryana Candidates for Army Exam Malpractice

10 Feb 2026 5:35 PM IST

The police recovered electronic gadgets from the bags of two individuals, Aman and Rajat, as they conducted checks at the examination center.

Representational Image

Halasuru police arrested 18 candidates from Haryana, on Monday, for allegedly engaging in malpractice during the Army Group C recruitment exam held on February 8.

The candidates allegedly copied using bluetooth devices, which were in turn connected to the mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets during the examination, police officers said as per a report by an English Daily.
During checks, the officials spotted around 18 candidates who were involved in cheating in the examination centre.
The electronic devices were recovered from the bags of two candidates, identified as Aman and Rajat, and further investigation is underway.
