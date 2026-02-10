Halasuru Police Detain 18 Haryana Candidates for Army Exam Malpractice
Halasuru police arrested 18 candidates from Haryana, on Monday, for allegedly engaging in malpractice during the Army Group C recruitment exam held on February 8.
The candidates allegedly copied using bluetooth devices, which were in turn connected to the mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets during the examination, police officers said as per a report by an English Daily.
During checks, the officials spotted around 18 candidates who were involved in cheating in the examination centre.
The electronic devices were recovered from the bags of two candidates, identified as Aman and Rajat, and further investigation is underway.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
