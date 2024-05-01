Hyderabad: The TS Haj Committee said that the Wakf Committee H.E.H. Nizam Trust had conducted the draw of lots (Qurrah) for the Rubath accommodation for pilgrims for Haj. The list of selected pilgrims is available on the committee’s Telegram channel. Committee members said they were trying to increase the seats in the Rubath. Pilgrims have to pay full amount to the Haj Committee of India and they shall be refunded after the pilgrimage. The committee said pilgrims must join the official Telegram channel, and can contact between 10.30 am and 4 pm on 040-23298793 or at Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad.