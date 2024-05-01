Top
Home » Nation

Haj Panel Holds Rubath Draw

Nation
DC Correspondent
30 April 2024 7:31 PM GMT
Haj Panel Holds Rubath Draw
x
(Image: Haj Committee Website)

Hyderabad: The TS Haj Committee said that the Wakf Committee H.E.H. Nizam Trust had conducted the draw of lots (Qurrah) for the Rubath accommodation for pilgrims for Haj. The list of selected pilgrims is available on the committee’s Telegram channel. Committee members said they were trying to increase the seats in the Rubath. Pilgrims have to pay full amount to the Haj Committee of India and they shall be refunded after the pilgrimage. The committee said pilgrims must join the official Telegram channel, and can contact between 10.30 am and 4 pm on 040-23298793 or at Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad Rubath Haj TS Haj Committee Wakf Committee H.E.H. Nizam Trust 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X