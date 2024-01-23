GWMC, Jagtial Staff Stage Dharna for Salaries

Warangal/Karimnagar: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) workers and the municipality’s Swachh auto drivers staged a dharna in front of the corporation office on Tuesday demanding payment of salaries, which have been pending from the past four months.

Leaders of municipal workers and 169 Swachh auto drivers, who have been collecting waste from 66 divisions within GWMC limits, said they have taken up the issue of pending salaries with corporation officials several times. When they went on strike in the beginning of this January, officials promised to release salaries before Sankranti.

However, when they did not get salaries even after Sankranti, they decided to boycott their duties and go on strike.

“We are poor. Many of us have taken loans from private money lenders to feed our families and to pay school fees of our children. But how long can this go on,” the workers and Swachh drivers asked.

They demanded that GWMC officials release their pending salaries immediately. Otherwise, they would intensify their agitation along with various people’s organisations, they warned.

In Jagtial district too, municipal workers staged a dharna in front of the municipal office demanding release of their salaries pending for the past two months.

People in both Warangal and Jagtial districts are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the ongoing strike by municipal workers. Garbage has piled up on the roads.