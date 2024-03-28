Top
GVMC Lifeguards Thwart Suicide Attempt by Woman

DC Correspondent
28 March 2024 6:19 PM GMT
GVMC Lifeguards Thwart Suicide Attempt by Woman. (Representational Image )

Visakhapatnam: Lifeguards deployed by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) thwarted the attempt of a young woman to end her life by suicide at Yarada Beach.


Teju, a 24-year-old resident of Sriharipuram, arrived at the beach on Thursday morning and tried getting deeper into the sea in an attempt to end her life by suicide owing to family issues.

Vigilant lifeguards K. Lovaraju, K. Venkatesh and Ch. Srinivas rushed and brought her to safety. They counselled Teju and handed her over to the area police.

GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Verma commended the lifeguards for their unwavering commitment towards keeping the city’s beaches safe and rescuing people from drowning.



