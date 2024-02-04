GVMC Commissioner Inspects Swarna Bharathi Stadium Works

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is undertaking a comprehensive modernization of Swarna Bharathi Stadium in GVMC Zone 3, aspiring to elevate it to international standards as a sports arena accessible to the public. Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Verma conducted an inspection of the ongoing works on Saturday, funded by the Smart City initiative.

During the inspection, commissioner Saikanth Verma prioritized the modernisation of the tennis court, emphasizing its complete overhaul. He instructed the supervising engineer, Vinay Kumar, to ensure that Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium is developed with all the necessary facilities meeting international standards. The Commissioner further directed officials to enhance the stadium's aesthetics by incorporating greenery, constructing a spectator gallery, installing proper lighting, improving flooring, and upgrading restroom facilities. Emphasising a swift completion of all tasks, CM Saikanth Verma expressed the urgency to bring the stadium into operation. CM Saikanth Verma highlighted GVMC's commitment to developing stadiums in each zone, aiming to provide top-notch sports facilities for the city of destiny. Additionally, he explored vacant land near Health City in Zone 2 Arilova, accompanying GVMC officials during the inspection.



