GVMC Chief Gears Up For Jagan's Aadudam Andhra Visit In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam readies for the grand Aadudam Andhra event with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's expected visit. GVMC commissioner C.M. Sai Kant Verma hit the ground running on Saturday, inspecting final preparations across the city.

Verma, alongside GVMC officials, meticulously reviewed progress, starting with city roads and sanitation in key areas like Palm Trees Palem, Marripalem, and Chinamusidiwada. Underlining the event's importance, he highlighted the government's commitment to showcasing Visakhapatnam as a premier venue.

Following the Chief Minister's directives, Verma emphasised sanitation maintenance, beautification with plants on medians, and removal of unsightly cable wires.

Shifting focus to the Palem Cricket Stadium, the inspection ensured stage readiness for the Chief Minister's address during the Aadudam Andhra culmination. Stringent measures were laid out for a smooth spectator experience, including sanitation, road repairs, and essential amenities like drinking water and electricity.