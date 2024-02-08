GVL Raises Issues of Aganampudi Toll Plaza and Sea Pollution in Parliament

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has raised the Aganampudi toll plaza and Bay of Bengal pollution issues in Parliament and pleaded for the toll plaza’s removal.

He asked why the toll plaza continued to operate on the old NH-16 highway and why toll fees were being collected from people even after the construction of the new NH stretch from Anakapalli to Anandapuram.

“The continuation of the toll plaza is an unnecessary burden on the people of Visakhapatnam,” he said.

In response, Union highways minister Nitin Gadkari stated:”As a general policy, the government would ensure that toll plazas do not exist 5 to 6 km away from the city limits.”

Accepting that the Aganampudi toll plaza issue was a genuine grievance of the people, the minister said he would look into the matter and find a solution.

The issue of various drainages polluting the City of Destiny, and these ultimately merging into the sea and becoming a problem for fishermen and the local people, was also raised by Narasimha Rao in Parliament.

He urged the Centre to allocate Rs.500 crore for works to prevent sea pollution in Visakhapatnam.