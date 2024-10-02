Guv Bose slams TMC govt for 'starvation' death of Bengal migrant labourer in Chennai

Kolkata: Expressing concern over the death of a migrant worker from West Bengal in Chennai due to alleged starvation, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that his "constitutional colleague was playing with human lives".



Bose's remarks come in the wake of the death of a migrant labourer from Purba Medinipur district, who succumbed due to 'starvation' in the Tamil Nadu capital on Monday. He also expressed concern on the plight of the state's migrant workers, who face significant hardships in their search for livelihood.

"Is this the way Mamata Banerjee takes care of Daridra Narayan, dear to Gandhiji? Sabko Sanmati de Bhagwan," Bose told PTI. Recently, several migrant workers had traveled to Chennai seeking jobs but were unable to secure any, according to a government source.

These workers were found 'starving' and impoverished, with some rescued unconscious from the Chennai railway station, he alleged, adding that it was corroborated by the hospital where the five were admitted, including three in critical condition. One of the workers, Samar Khan, died on September 30, he added. Khan's body is being sent back to Purba Medinipur district, while four others remain hospitalised, one in critical condition, an official said.

Bose said the state government should be "alive, sensitive, and responsive" to the plight of migrant workers who end up starving in other states. "This is the plight of the people in Bengal. No jobs in their home state, they are forced to seek work elsewhere. The competent authorities leave them like orphans," a Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose, who was in Kerala, traveled to Chennai and dispatched officials to assist those admitted to hospitals and placed in shelter homes. Financial assistance was provided, and arrangements were made for their return to West Bengal, partly by flights and partly by trains, he added.

Bose urged the state government to implement effective measures to support migrant workers. West Bengal is one of the largest sources of migrant labourers in the country, with 2,63,72,911 such workers registered on the 'E-Shram' portal as of October 1.

Additionally, over 21 lakh migrant workers have applied for enrollment in the 'Karmasathi Parijayee Shramik' portal, government data stated. According to the 2011 census, the state was the fourth-largest source of migrant workers in the country, with around 5,80,000 people migrating from the state between 2001 and 2011.

Thousands of migrant workers from Cooch Behar migrate to Rajasthan for work, and Murshidabad district is known for supplying the largest number of labourers to states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Factors driving migration include low employment opportunities, expectation of better socio-economic conditions, and a desire for improved living standards. A significant portion of migrant workers comes from districts with high Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) populations.

Declining income from farming also contributes to the workforce's migration, as many come from families of farmers and agrarian workers who no longer find viable reasons to remain in their traditional professions.