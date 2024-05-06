Guthikoya tribe people from Chhattisgarh prevented from clearing forest region in Mulugu

Warangal: As many as 64 adivasis of Guthikoya tribe, who came from Chhattisgarh, were prevented from felling trees in the deep forests region of Mylara and Kannaigudem.

“Officials of the forest and police departments traced them and prevented them from clearing the forest area in Mulugu district. Their aim was human settlement in Ethurnagaram sanctuary,” the district forest officer Rahul Jadhav, said.

After giving counseling to the Guthikoya people and also a warning of severe action if they made such attempts in future, these Adivasis were sent back to their state. The tools they brought along with them to cut the trees were seized, he added.