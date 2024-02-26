Gururaj A Paniyadi

Kalaburagi: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge unequivocally dismissed the possibility of cross voting by Congress MLAs during the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

"There will not be any cross voting. There will be only straight voting," asserted Kharge confidently while addressing reporters upon his arrival at Kalaburagi airport on Monday.

Kharge expressed his stance on the matter, providing assurance that the Congress party members would maintain unity and adhere to a straightforward voting during the crucial election.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scuba diving expedition at Dwarka, he said "I don't know if the peacock feather placed there will grow as per nature. I believe in the teaching of following the law of nature. According to Buddha, no one succeeds against nature."