Gurukul Principals Refused to Counsel Students: Welfare Officer

Hyderabad: Principals of 54 Gurukul schools and colleges refused to conduct counselling sessions for students to combat exam stress, which could have led to at least two student suicides in a week, according to Suryapet district welfare office Padma Jyothi.

Following the death of the Class 10 student, the state government directed Suryapet district collector S. Venkata Rao to form a committee to look into the issue and to provide counselling to students. The collector has since formed a committee with four members, led by the Suryapet district welfare officer Padma Jyothi and three psychologists.Jyothi, who was transferred to Vikarabad recently, was asked to work for some more time in Suryapet to resolve issues in the Gurukul schools and colleges. When Jyothi proposed to conduct mental check-ups and training for students, principals refused to do so by citing exam preparations. She managed to conduct such sessions at only four of 58 schools.With a second student suicide, of another student from the Imampet Gurukul, Jyothi said she and her team of psychologists would visit the Imampet institution to counsel students. “We will provide counselling for students for a week to streamline the situation in the school,” she said.Further, the district collector issued orders suspending Gurukul principal B. Jhansi Rani for her negligence in handling the students and their issues.The incharge principal, Srilatha, on Sunday said that she would take care of students till the exams and the Class 10 exams would be held on March 18. Students are in fear and officials would visit the school on Monday to analyse the situation, she said.