Gurgaon Student Survives 180-Ft Bungee Fall in Rishikesh

A thrilling adventure in Rishikesh turned into a nightmare for 24-year-old Sonu Kumar, a BA student from Gurugram, when the bungee rope snapped mid-air at Thrill Factory Adventure Park, sending him plummeting 180 feet onto a tin-roofed shed. Eyewitnesses captured the shocking incident, which has gone viral and raised urgent concerns about safety standards at adventure sports sites.

Another video from the bungee jump incident shows what happened after the man fell onto the tin shed in Rishikesh.



The clip captures the moments immediately after the cable snapped when the youth, who had been hanging at a height of nearly 150 meters, suddenly plunged and… https://t.co/HP9BCjC3T4 pic.twitter.com/rBt3nZPCG0 — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) November 15, 2025

The harrowing video, shared by content creator Sujal Thakral, shows Sonu jumping from the platform before the harness fails seconds later. Onlookers screamed in panic as he fell, with no immediate medical assistance available. Bystanders rushed him to AIIMS Rishikesh, where doctors confirmed severe fractures to his chest and left arm; his condition remains serious.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with many highlighting glaring safety lapses and calling for stricter regulations. One social media user wrote: “Too risky. Why is there no safety net? Worst nightmare came true.” Authorities have responded, with the Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate ordering an inquiry. Thrill Factory Adventure Park has suspended operations, and a broader safety audit of adventure activities in the region is underway. Rishikesh is a hub for thrill tourism — bungee jumps, giant swings, and river rafting draw crowds seeking adventure. But this accident underscores the urgent need for proper safety measures, trained staff, and emergency planning. For Sonu and his family, a leap meant for excitement has become a sobering reminder of the risks involved in extreme sports. This article is authored by Siftpreet Kaur, intern at St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College.



