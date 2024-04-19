Guntur-Pagidipalli Block to Disrupt Trains

Vijayawada: Due to a traffic block on the Guntur-Pagidipalli section, eight trains have been cancelled, one diverted and another train rescheduled on April 30 and May 6.



Trains 07779 Guntur-Macherla, 07790 Macherla-Guntur, 07580 Macherla-Nadikudi, 07579 Nadikudi-Macherla, 17646 Repalle-Secunderabad and17645 Secunderabad have been cancelled on April 30. Trains 07791 Kacheguda-Nadikudi and 07792 Nadikudi-Kacheguda have been cancelled on May 6. Train 12806 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express will be diverted via Pagidipalli, Kazipet, Kondapalli and Vijayawada, skipping Ramannapet, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Tenali halts on April 30. Train 17646 Repalle-Secunderabad has been rescheduled by 60 minutes on May 6. Railway officials have requested public to note these changes and cooperate with the railway department.



