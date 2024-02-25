Guntur Cracks Down on Unhygienic Meat Dhops

Vijayawada: Guntur municipal commissioner Kirthi Chekuri has launched a citywide initiative to improve hygiene standards in meat stalls. Public health officials issued notices to 256 shops on Sunday, directing them to maintain a clean and sanitary environment.

This action comes in response to a recent rise in diarrhoeal cases within the city. The aim is to curb the spread of foodborne illnesses potentially linked to unhygienic meat handling practices.

Key regulations for meat vendors include:

Maintaining cleanliness within the stall and surrounding areas.

Using only authorized waste collection services and refraining from dumping waste in improper locations like canals or roads.

Obtaining and renewing trade licenses from the city administration.

Commissioner Chekuri urged consumers to avoid patronising unclean stalls to safeguard their health. She further warned that non-compliance with regulations could lead to license cancellation and hefty fines.