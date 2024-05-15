Guntur Collector Inspects Strong Rooms

Vijayawada: Guntur District Collector and Election Officer M. Venugopal Reddy on Tuesday inspected the strong rooms where the EVMS were kept at the Acharya Nagarjuna University campus.

The strong rooms were sealed in the presence of Collector Venugopal Reddy and other officials. Venugopal Reddy along with Election Commission observers of the Assembly constituencies concerned namely Neeraj Kumar, Karthik and J. Rajakumari visited the assembly constituencies of Mangalagiri, Ponnur, Tenali, Guntur West, and Guntur East. Tenali sub-collector Prakhar Jain, Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Keerthi Chekuri, RDO P. Srikar, special deputy collectors Gangaraju, Lakshmi Kumari and GMC additional commissioner K. Rajyalakshmi also accompanied the Collector. Election manpower nodal officer Shailaja, IT nodal officer Raghu, Guntur parliament election monitoring officer AERO Bhima Rao and others were present.



