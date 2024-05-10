Get a NEET-UG rank for 10 lakh! Godhra police uncover cheating racket

Godhra: In a shocking incident, an FIR has been registered against a teacher and 2 others in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Going into details, the incident took place in a school in Godhra where a physics teacher identified as Tushar Bhatt, who also happens to be the deputy superintendent of an exam centre, allegedly had an agreement with six students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) to help them with unknown solutions. For the agreed price of Rs 10,00,000 the teacher and others would fill in answers at blank spaces after collecting the sheets.As per reports, an FIR was filed on Wednesday on all the three accused, and the police have recovered Rs 7,00,000 in cash from the physics teacher's car. The cash as stated in the FIR was the amount paid by the student.A team of officials including the District Education Officer, had enquired the matter and found a list with details of 16 aspirants along with their roll-numbers on a WhatsApp chat between Tushar Bhatt and a co-accused.Bhatt, who initially said the list belongs to the students who are to take the test at his centre, later confessed to the crime and described their modus operandi. The officials have seized mobile phones of the accused and submitted the report to the District collector, said DEO.Every year the coveted NEET-UG exam is conducted for admissions into various medical, dental and AYUSH under graduate courses in the country.