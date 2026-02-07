Gujarat: Questioned For Coming Late Class 12 Student Slaps Female Invigilator

Panchmahal: In a disturbing incident reported from Panchmahal district in Gujarat, a class 12 student allegedly slapped a woman invigilator, for "daring" to question his behaviour when questioned for coming late for a preliminary test. Amid outrage after CCTV footage of the January 24 slapping incident went viral, police paraded the accused in public.

Police Inspector Ankur Chaudhary said that the incident occurred on January 24 at S.J. Dave High School in Shehra town, Panchmahal district andAn FIR was registered on February 3.

Police said the student, identified as Mohammed Khan Ansari, reported late for the second preliminary test for class 12 on January 24. When the female invigilator questioned the reason, he allegedly retorted, saying, "No one asks me anything at home, so who are you to question me? He slapped the teacher on her cheek, pushed her, and fled the classroom. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, police said.

The 18-year-old was subsequently arrested and produced in a court, which released him on bail on Friday. However, on January 27, the student returned to the school premises along with his father and a group of 15 to 20 people. He allegedly told the teacher that she lived alone in the town and threatened to harm her, police said.

Further investigation is being conducted.