Gujarat Leader Who Returned LS Ticket Citing Father's Poor Health Joins BJP

Gujarat Congress leader who had returned Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Seat ticket citing his father's serious medical condition last month has joined BJP today. After joining BJP, Gupta training his guns on INDIA bloc said how many contradictions can one have. There is one media in-charge (in Congress) whose name has 'Ram' in it, asked us to keep quiet when 'Sanatan' was being insulted. Alliance was formed in the name of the nation (INDIA) but anti nationals were included in it. What is the compulsion to support Kejriwal who has been accused of having links with 'khalistanis'?

Rohan Gupta's name figured in the Lok Sabha candidates list released by Congress party on March 12th. He was nominated as party candidate from the Ahmedabad East parliamentary seat.



On March 18th, he returned the party ticket mentioning his father's serious medical condition. In a social media post which carried the copy of his letter to Gujarat Congress President Shakti Singh Gohil, he had further mentioned that he would support the new party candidate from he seat.

On 22nd March, he resigned from the Congress party citing constant humiliation and character assassination by a senior party leader connected with the party's communication cell. In the letter addressed to Congress President Kharge which he later shared on social media, he had stated that this humiliation of which senior party leaders are aware, in times of personal crisis has forced me to take another difficult decision of my life - that of quitting the congress party to protect my self respect.